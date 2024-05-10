After his brief visit to the United Kingdom (UK) for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry joined his wife at Heathrow Airport late Thursday night, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Lagos on Friday morning. The Nigeria visit by the Royals came as Prince Harry couldn't meet his father, King Charles, owing to a diary clash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Invictus Games is a sporting event founded by Prince Harry for wounded military veterans.

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the inauguration of a mental health initiative at a school in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. Welcomed by a traditional Igbo drum and dance ensemble, the couple made their way to Lightway Academy, where they were enthusiastically greeted by the students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If you take anything away from today, just know that mental health affects everyone," Prince Harry said. The more you talk about it, the more you can kick stigma away," he added while wearing a traditional Nigerian bead necklace around his neck.

Established in 2014, the Invictus Games have since grown, promoting recovery through athletic activities. Prince Harry founded the event during his term as an Army captain in Afghanistan. Last year, Peacemaker Azuegbulam, a former Nigerian soldier who lost his leg while serving, made history by becoming the first African to secure a gold medal at the games held in Germany.

Harry's brief UK visit The Nigeria visit came after Prince Harry made a rare public appearance in Britain on Wednesday but couldn't meet his father, King Charles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It unfortunately will not be possible due to his majesty's full programme," said a spokesperson for Harry, the Duke of Sussex. "The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

The statement from Harry's spokesman came after the alleged "second snub" as Prince William is expected to be made colonel-in-chief of Prince Harry's old military regiment, the Army Air Corps.

