Royal expert Lizzie Cundy criticised the timing of the youngest royal duo's projects — their two Netflix shows and Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash for their recent business moves, which were deemed "insensitive" by a royal watcher amid health troubles within the family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Criticism has come as Harry and Meghan's business ventures have coincided with a challenging period for the royal family. King Charles and Princess Kate Middleton, also known as Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are both battling cancer.

Royal expert and Markle's former friend Lizzie Cundy, strongly criticised the timing of the youngest royal duo's projects. Cundy alleged that Markle is failing to gauge public sentiment while attempting to emulate Gwyneth Paltrow's reinvention track.

Strong Words of Criticism Speaking to GBN America, Cundy said the Sussexes' Netflix shows, strawberry jam and polo playing is "not really relatable".

"I think it's pretty insensitive when Catherine's (Middleton) going through what she's going through and the King is going through his cancer issues too, it's really insensitive, to be honest," Cundy said.

She alleged that the couple "don't realise how ridiculous they're coming across" and "never read the room", adding: "They're so into themselves they can't see the wood for the trees."

Cundy was especially harsh on Markle, stating that she should reflect on "what you've actually done to poor Kate." The expert also came down on Markle's newly launched brand 'American Riviera Orchard' calling the jams "fake", "phoney" and "cheesy" and claiming that people are "sick to death of her (Markle) across the pond (in Britain)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I think people are really seeing her for what she is. I think she should come out and actually apologise for what she's done to poor Kate, and maybe not be so insensitive," Cundy said.

Notably, the royal family, its fans and commenters have long been accused of alleged racism against Markle for her mixed heritage and being a foreigner. Since her marriage to Harry, Markle has been subject to intense scrutiny, comparison to Kate Middleton and micro-analysis on every behaviour, which both she and her husband have called out as racist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in 2021, explaining the couple's dramatic exit from royal life, Markle said she was denied help during her mental health crisis, was targeted by lies, and that there was official concern about the skin colour of her then-unborn son Archie.

What Are Harry and Meghan Doing? AFP reported last week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two non-fiction series coming soon with Netflix. One show, featuring Markle will spotlight cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship, while the other will focus on the US Open Polo Championship.

There were also reports that Prince Harry succeeded in his preference to keep their children out of the public eye. While Markle has a more relaxed stance on public exposure of their children, Archie (4) and Lilibet (2) will not be featured in either series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the couple signed a deal with the streaming giant for multiple projects in 2020, the same year that they split from the British monarchy and moved to California.

Further, Markle was also in the spotlight for the launch of a strawberry jam, the inaugural product of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The jam was also given to 50 influencers for sampling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the predictions, Meghan could earn six figures within weeks of the website and online shop going live. According to the Daily Express' sources, the brand, American Riviera Orchard, is all the things that are close to Meghan's heart. “All the things she is passionate about."

The brand’s trademark filing application includes a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butter, cookbooks, tableware, and linens, alongside table place card holders specified to be “not of precious metal". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the second international registration application, Meghan's brand includes string bags, stationery, textiles, yoga gear and a range of pet goods.

