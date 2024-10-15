Prince Harry-Meghan Markle headed for divorce? Report says Sussexes have a ‘blueprint for separate lives’

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle face divorce rumors as they attend events separately, with his recent solo trip to Lesotho fueling speculation. Sources suggest they are living separate lives, although close contacts assert they remain happy together.

Livemint
Updated15 Oct 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at a climate event in New York City, USA. The Sussexes have been seen separately at events with Harry travelling alone to the UK and Lesotho.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at a climate event in New York City, USA. The Sussexes have been seen separately at events with Harry travelling alone to the UK and Lesotho. (Reuters / Bing Guan)

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, have been plagued by divorce speculations as each continues to attend events alone; reports said the couple are “living completely separate lives”.

RadarOnline reported that Harry's recent solo trip to Lesotho in Africa, where he was seen “smiling ear-to-ear”, has further intensified rumours about his marital woes with Markle. The couple is known for joint promotions for charities but has been seen at such events alone. Harry also celebrated his 40th birthday with friends and not family, it added.

‘Blueprint for Separate Lives’

“Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives — and have a blueprint for doing so. They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage. He's hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he's starting to miss England,” a source told RadarOnline.

The source added, “He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that - and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it's all about juicing and yoga. His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a 'trial separation' while they work this out.”

Couples' Friends Deny Rift

However, the publication reported that sources close to the couple said they “remain happy” and that it is “normal for couples not to do everything together”.

“They are professionally taking a twin-track approach,” the source said, adding that while Markle will focus on Hollywood and her business, Harry would be more involved with his charities and royal work.

“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage. He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him,” an anonymous source in London told the Daily Mail.

Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle headed for divorce? Report says Sussexes have a 'blueprint for separate lives'

