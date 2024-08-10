Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘desperately’ trying to mend their relationship with the UK Royal family as Donald Trump seeks to return as US President after winning the upcoming elections in Ameria

The United States will vote for its next leader in the upcoming Presidential Elections in November 2024. The Republican candidate in the race, Donald Trump, is enjoying huge support among Americans. Heightened chances of former US President Trump's return to power have worried Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are reportedly trying their best to improve their ties with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly making “desperate" attempts to repair their troubled relationship with the UK family, according to Royal report Richard Eden.

"It's quite clear they are eager to begin mending the rift," Eden told Daily Mail UK, citing an insider source.

Royal reporter Richard Eden opines that repeated threats from Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump have left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feeling uneasy.

Prince Harry, who has been embroiled in legal battles against British tabloids, said his "mission" against them partly caused his rift with the royal family, in an interview aired Thursday.

The younger son of King Charles III has brought a number of court cases against tabloids which he, alongside other public figures, accuses of illegally collecting information.

Beyond the legal proceedings, the Duke of Sussex, as he is also known, has expressed anger at the mistreatment of his wife Meghan by the popular press.

He has long considered them responsible for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Prince Harry said his crusade against the British tabloids has contributed to his royal family rift, according to a documentary airing Thursday.

In his most extensive comments since he won a major victory last year when a judge found phone hacking was “widespread and habitual" at the U.K.'s Mirror Group Newspapers, the Duke of Sussex told the broadcaster ITV that he wished his family had joined him in his invasion of privacy litigation.

Harry said his ongoing battle with the tabloids in public — becoming the first senior royal in over a century to testify in court — was a "central piece" to his family fallout.

"The mission continues, but it has, yes, it's caused, as you say, part of a rift," Harry said in "Tabloids On Trial."

Harry, 39, the younger son of King Charles III, broke with the family's attitude of “never complain, never explain" by taking the press to court.