Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expect apology from Royal Family; netizens wonder, ‘For what?’

While Prince Harry is more eager to rebuild his relationship with the Royal Family, his wife Meghan Markle wants to have discussions.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published6 Jul 2024, 11:52 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo)

Prince Harry wants to move on, forget about past feuds and rebuild his relationship with the Royal Family. But, his wife Meghan Markle wants to have discussions with her in-laws before deciding on whether to move back to the UK, reveals a source to the Daily Express.

"Harry is more willing to move on, let’s just say that. It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through - but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time," said the source.

Also Read | If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return, UK taxpayers will have to pay for it

King Charles is “desperate” to see his younger son and grandchildren, according to Royal author Tom Quinn.

"Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility,” Quinn told The Mirror.

Also Read | Prince Harry doesn’t feel his family is safe in UK

"He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lili will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be."

This may be a good time for Harry and Meghan to return to the Royal Family as there are very few members left who are under 70. However, the question is whether they are welcome or not.

Also Read | Meghan Markle’s father slams Prince Harry, compares himself with King Charles

"Harry and Meghan are expecting an apology and so are senior members of the Royal Family. It’s got to the point now where both sides can’t see where they’ve gone wrong and there’s no meeting in the middle. It’s a stalemate," the source told the Daily Express.

Netizens react

After learning about Harry-Meghan expecting an apology from the Royal Family, many netizens were left wondering why.

“She (Meghan) thought she was more important than she was and wasnt happy when she discovered just how insignificant she really was. The RF (Royal Family) can’t trust her, or him (Harry), ever again,” wrote one person.

Also Read | Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ’becoming less and less relevant’ to...

“I am left wondering of what is the Royal Family expected to apologize for,” wrote another.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 11:52 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsPrince Harry, Meghan Markle expect apology from Royal Family; netizens wonder, ‘For what?’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue