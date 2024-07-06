Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expect apology from Royal Family; netizens wonder, ‘For what?’

Prince Harry wants to move on, forget about past feuds and rebuild his relationship with the Royal Family. But, his wife Meghan Markle wants to have discussions with her in-laws before deciding on whether to move back to the UK, reveals a source to the Daily Express.

"Harry is more willing to move on, let’s just say that. It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through - but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time," said the source.

King Charles is “desperate” to see his younger son and grandchildren, according to Royal author Tom Quinn.

"Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility,” Quinn told The Mirror.

"He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lili will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be."

This may be a good time for Harry and Meghan to return to the Royal Family as there are very few members left who are under 70. However, the question is whether they are welcome or not.

"Harry and Meghan are expecting an apology and so are senior members of the Royal Family. It’s got to the point now where both sides can’t see where they’ve gone wrong and there’s no meeting in the middle. It’s a stalemate," the source told the Daily Express.

Netizens react After learning about Harry-Meghan expecting an apology from the Royal Family, many netizens were left wondering why.

“She (Meghan) thought she was more important than she was and wasnt happy when she discovered just how insignificant she really was. The RF (Royal Family) can’t trust her, or him (Harry), ever again,” wrote one person.