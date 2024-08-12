Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have become ‘irrelevant’ after Kate Middleton’s cancer; William has nothing to fear: Insider

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis has led her to rethink her priorities, a Royal Family commentator has implied. In March, the Princess of Wales announced she had cancer. In June, she mentioned she was going through preventative chemotherapy, experiencing both good and bad days.

Jennie Bond, a former BBC Royal correspondent, believes that the Princess of Wales’ experience with cancer has likely made her reassess her life, with her family's well-being now taking precedence.

The 42-year-old princess now focuses more on what matters most in her life, particularly her husband, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Bond suggested.

Bond suggested that Kate is likely not focused on past issues or anything related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now or in the future. According to her, Kate and William view the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as “irrelevant”.

"As far as William and Catherine are concerned, Harry and Meghan are irrelevant to them, their family and to the future of their lives. But there hasn't really been any renewed drama coming from California since her cancer diagnosis, so I don't think there's been anything in particular for William to feel he has to shield Catherine from," Bond told OK! Magazine.

"William and Catherine are a tight and strong unit. I don't think they have anything more to fear from Harry and Meghan," she added.

Harry-Meghan eager to reconcile Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be increasingly concerned about the possibility of Donald Trump becoming the US president again. They are reportedly making strong efforts to reconcile with the British Royal Family.

According to Royal Family commentator Richard Eden, the couple clearly desires to heal the rift with their UK relatives.