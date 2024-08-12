Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have become ‘irrelevant’ after Kate Middleton's cancer; William has nothing to fear: Insider

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have become ‘irrelevant’ after Kate Middleton's cancer; William has nothing to fear: Insider

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis has led her to rethink her priorities, a Royal Family commentator has suggested.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have become ‘irrelevant’ after Kate Middleton's cancer; William has nothing to fear: Insider REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis has led her to rethink her priorities, a Royal Family commentator has implied. In March, the Princess of Wales announced she had cancer. In June, she mentioned she was going through preventative chemotherapy, experiencing both good and bad days.

Jennie Bond, a former BBC Royal correspondent, believes that the Princess of Wales’ experience with cancer has likely made her reassess her life, with her family's well-being now taking precedence.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The 42-year-old princess now focuses more on what matters most in her life, particularly her husband, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Bond suggested.

Bond suggested that Kate is likely not focused on past issues or anything related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now or in the future. According to her, Kate and William view the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as “irrelevant".

"As far as William and Catherine are concerned, Harry and Meghan are irrelevant to them, their family and to the future of their lives. But there hasn't really been any renewed drama coming from California since her cancer diagnosis, so I don't think there's been anything in particular for William to feel he has to shield Catherine from," Bond told OK! Magazine.

"William and Catherine are a tight and strong unit. I don't think they have anything more to fear from Harry and Meghan," she added.

Harry-Meghan eager to reconcile

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be increasingly concerned about the possibility of Donald Trump becoming the US president again. They are reportedly making strong efforts to reconcile with the British Royal Family.

According to Royal Family commentator Richard Eden, the couple clearly desires to heal the rift with their UK relatives.

“It’s quite clear they are eager to begin mending the rift," Eden told Daily Mail, citing an insider source.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.