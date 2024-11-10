Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 1st joint appearance amid split rumours: ‘We are at crossroads’

  • Tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly reach a critical point, with insiders suggesting a potential separation may occur amidst ongoing divorce rumors.

Livemint
Updated10 Nov 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly reach a critical point (Image: AP photo)
Tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly reach a critical point (Image: AP photo)

Amid ongoing rumors about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divorce, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first joint video appearance in almost months.

In a video shared at the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia, Harry said, “We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident,” in a video obtained by The Independent.

“While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action,” Harry said in the video as quoted by The Independent.

In the video, Meghan added, “Today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology which of course has many positives but which also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.”

“At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning about how every aspect of a child’s life — from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being — now operates within an online economy that has both the power to shape and misshape our connections,” she added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divorce

Last month, sources close to the Duke and Duchess suggested that tensions between the two have reached a critical point. Insiders reportedly hint that the Duchess may have "one more" big "cut" left in her: a separation from husband Prince Harry.

Markle is said have distancing herself from her father. She broke ties with the Royal family. Her friendship with her longtime "BFF" Jessica Mulroney soured over time. "Markle's seemingly calculated moves have left many wondering: who's next?" Marca.com reported. Vickers and other commentators believe that Markle follows a familiar pattern. "People often act in character," Vickers was quoted as saying.

PR expert Ed Coram James said earlier their separate appearances are "all about business and re-branding." He told GBN news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional separation was executed due to the couple's brand being perceived as "toxic".

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 10:43 AM IST
