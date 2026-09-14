Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may take legal recourse to challenge 'private citizens' description by King Charles: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering whether to challenge King Charles' description of them as "private citizens", according to RadarOnline.com.

RadarOnline.com citing sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that the couple is unhappy with the wording and believes it does not accurately reflect their position as internationally recognised public figures.

The couple has reportedly objected to language used in a letter authorised by King Charles, 77, which reaffirmed the arrangements surrounding their withdrawal from royal duties in 2020.

The guidance was circulated among senior government and military officials, along with other authorities. It reiterates that Harry and Meghan are non-working royals and says their status is "akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

A source quoted by the outlet said: "Harry and Meghan are not prepared simply to accept being characterised as 'private citizens' when the reality of their lives is considerably more complicated. They are internationally recognized people who undertake public charitable work, have patronages and attract substantial media attention wherever they go.

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"Their concern is that the King's wording could establish a misleading description of their status that is then repeated by government departments and other official organisations, which they feel could be especially legally damaging in the context of their bids for increased security in Britain."

Could Harry and Meghan take legal action? The Sussexes are reportedly examining whether the description could have implications beyond royal protocol, particularly in relation to their security arrangements in the UK.

The source added: "The point they are examining is whether describing them in official correspondence as effectively private citizens accurately reflects their position as public figures. If they conclude that the language has consequences beyond Palace protocol, they will consider what avenues are available to challenge or clarify it, whether that will be a legal fight or a public statement."

Why was the Palace guidance issued? The guidance concerning Harry and Meghan's role within the royal family was intended to "help avoid confusion" over how government officials should deal with the couple when they carry out public engagements independently of the monarchy.

It stated about the couple: “Their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

Sources close to the Sussexes claimed they were given only around an hour's notice before the correspondence was made public.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: “We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance.”

What are Harry and Meghan expected to do next? Harry is expected to return to public engagements in the coming weeks, including appearances linked to his charities and patronages.