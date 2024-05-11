Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mobbed by ‘fans’ during Nigeria trip, says report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex engaged with fans in Nigeria during a brief tour promoting the games in Africa.

Fans in Nigeria mobbed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their arrival in Abuja.

According to a report by the Independent, the couple engaged with admirers, posing for selfies, interacting with schoolchildren, and sharing lighthearted moments with teachers as they commenced their three-day tour.

Harry and Meghan have embarked on a brief tour of Nigeria to promote the games in Africa.

They plan to visit a school, meet with injured service members, and attend basketball and polo games, culminating in an evening gala. While the Duke of Sussex, aged 39, returned to the UK on Tuesday afternoon to participate in a service at St. Paul's Cathedral commemorating the Invictus milestone, Charles hosted guests at Buckingham Palace's first garden party of the year nearby.

Wives of military officers wear traditional attire uniform as they stand in line to welcome Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during their visit to the Nigerian army headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Harry, a former army captain who flew helicopters in Afghanistan, established the Invictus Games in 2014. Since its inception, the event has grown, playing a significant role in rehabilitation through sports.

Invited by Nigeria's military leadership, Harry visited Abuja, where he met with Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa. Musa commended the positive impact of Nigerian troops' participation in the Invictus Games held in Germany the previous year.

"When I saw them at Invictus and seeing them smile and seeing their faces -- they thought the world had forgotten them, but I could see they were appreciated," he said at the Abuja meeting.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said on Friday that King Charles III will resume his public duties next week after a hiatus for cancer treatment, AP reported.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said on Friday that King Charles III will resume his public duties next week after a hiatus for cancer treatment, AP reported.

The monarch temporarily stepped back from public appearances nearly three months ago to prioritize his health. The palace announced that Charles would visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday, marking the beginning of several upcoming engagements. Among these engagements is the hosting of a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan scheduled for June.

“His Majesty is greatly encouraged to resume some public-facing duties and is very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise," the palace said in a statement.

With the king's dedication to cost-cutting measures and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from royal duties, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan, there are fewer family members available to fulfil the multitude of ribbon cuttings, awards ceremonies, and state events that comprise the modern royal lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies)

