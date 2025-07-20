Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked for second time in ‘Family Guy’ episode

In its latest episode, the long-running animated comedy ‘Family Guy’ has once again set its satirical sights on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, sparking renewed conversation about the show's irreverent take on modern royalty.

The July 17 episode titled ‘Twain’s World’ features a time-travel storyline in which fan-favorite characters Brian and Stewie revisit the past. During a conversation about how actions in the past could alter history, Brian, voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane, dismisses the concern, saying, “Doesn’t history pretty much suck?”

What follows is a darkly comedic gag using the "rule of threes" common in humor writing: Brian lists off Adolf Hitler and the Crusades as examples, to which Stewie sarcastically adds, “Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle.” The line immediately cuts to a signature Family Guy cutaway gag, showing a cartoon Prince Harry watching the episode itself.

“Again?” the animated royal complains, breaking the fourth wall. With hands on his hips, he turns toward the camera and fires back, “Oh, like all of your wives are so much better?”

When Was the First Time The Family Guy Made Fun of the Couple? This marks the second time ‘Family Guy’ has taken aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The first jab aired in 2023, when the show mocked their multi-million dollar deals and social media presence.

In that earlier episode, Peter Griffin jokes about going it alone “just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,” before the show cuts to a scene of the couple lounging by a pool as a butler hands Harry an envelope “from Netflix for … no one knows what.” Meghan chimes in about posting a sponsored Instagram ad, and Harry sighs, “I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense.”

Known for its sharp-edged pop culture critiques, ‘Family Guy’ has long trafficked in controversial humor. But its repeated targeting of Harry and Meghan raises questions about how satire intersects with public scrutiny of real-life figures.

While the Sussexes have not officially responded to the latest episode, the show’s portrayals continue to reflect a broader public skepticism about the couple’s post-royal ventures and media presence.