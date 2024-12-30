Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who relocated to the US in 2020, face dwindling popularity and strained ties with the British royal family, leading experts to label them as the ‘most unpopular kids in school’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen their popularity dwindle in the United States since stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Experts recently dubbed them the 'most unpopular kids in school' — leading isolated lives and achieving very little in the past few years.

"I give a lot of talks to Americans and they all dislike Harry and Meghan. They hate that they let the Queen down," Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward told The New York Post.

"I've always said Hollywood could be compared to high school in terms of how people behave, and to use that analogy they've become the most unpopular kids in school…They were given every opportunity to shine in Hollywood. They had a huge deal at a top streaming network with a massive budget and an audience eager to listen and watch. They have done worse than nothing — they have actively destroyed the opportunities they were given," added Hollywood publicist Jane Owen in conversation with The Mirror US.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties. Ties between the Sussexes and the remainder of the British royal family have become increasingly strained in the ensuing years with a series of shocking allegations levelled against several close relatives.

“We lost interest in Harry and Meghan after realizing we had given them way too much credit over the years," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told The Standard.