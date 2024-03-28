Active Stocks
Business News/ News / Trends/  Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not ‘welcome’ to visit William, Kate Middleton during cancer recovery; here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not ‘welcome’ to visit William, Kate Middleton during cancer recovery; here’s why

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hesitant about Prince Harry's potential visit during the princess' battle with cancer

FILE - Britain's Prince William and his then-fiancee Kate Middleton pose for the media at St. James's Palace in London, Tuesday Nov. 16, 2010, after they announced their engagement. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)Premium
FILE - Britain's Prince William and his then-fiancee Kate Middleton pose for the media at St. James's Palace in London, Tuesday Nov. 16, 2010, after they announced their engagement. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are reluctant about Prince Harry’s potential visit, citing concerns about the potential “drama" likely to accompany it, The Daily Beast has reported while citing sources. Prince Harry, the Prince of Sussex, is expected to visit the UK in May to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Ever since Kate’s cancer diagnosis went public, there has been a lot of interest around it. However, William and Kate are looking to protect their privacy as the princess battles the disease and focuses on her recovery, the publication added.

Also Read: Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis poses fresh crisis — Three senior royals now battling disease

“Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that," said one of the sources.

Another source told the publication that William and Kate had come to terms with living without Harry and were “content to let sleeping dogs lie".

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, now settled in the US, were not informed about Kate Middleton’s cancer before the public announcement, which came directly from the Princess of Wales herself. However, Harry and Meghan were quick to issue a statement. It was subsequently reported that the Sussexes had reached out privately to William and Kate.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," they stated.

‘Trust issues’ with Harry-Meghan

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams earlier told The Sun that the news of Kate’s cancer had deliberately been withheld from the Sussexes as there were “trust issues".

"They haven’t apparently spoken in many months. And, the reason, of course, is that for some four years, they've caused endless problems to the Royal Family, and so they can’t be trusted," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 28 Mar 2024, 11:57 AM IST
