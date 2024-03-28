Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not ‘welcome’ to visit William, Kate Middleton during cancer recovery; here’s why
Prince William and Kate Middleton are hesitant about Prince Harry's potential visit during the princess' battle with cancer
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are reluctant about Prince Harry’s potential visit, citing concerns about the potential “drama" likely to accompany it, The Daily Beast has reported while citing sources. Prince Harry, the Prince of Sussex, is expected to visit the UK in May to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.