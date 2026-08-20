Prince Harry, Meghan Markle packing bags to return to UK with kids: Social media reacts, ‘They’re broke’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to relocate back to Britain. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to move from America later in August, according to the BBC. They'll settle into a private, non-royal home outside London. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, are set to start British schooling in September.

King Charles learned of this decision only last Sunday, according to the publication. Currently, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle plans to resume their previous working royal duties.

The family visited the King at Highgrove in July this year. However, the upcoming move apparently wasn't discussed during that particular visit.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to the UK? ⌵ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to relocate back to the UK primarily for their children's education and to maintain closer family ties, as they have enrolled Archie and Lilibet in British schools. 2 How will Prince Harry and Meghan's return to the UK affect their status with the royal family? ⌵ The couple will maintain their status as non-working royals and private individuals, despite their return to Britain and resuming some family engagements. 3 When are Harry and Meghan's children expected to start school in the UK? ⌵ Archie and Lilibet are set to begin their schooling in Britain in September, shortly after the family's relocation. 4 What security concerns have been raised about Harry and Meghan's move back to the UK? ⌵ Security has been a major issue, as Harry has previously expressed his concerns about not feeling safe in the UK without police protection, particularly after losing a legal appeal regarding this matter. 5 What has been the social media reaction to Harry and Meghan's decision to move back to the UK? ⌵ Social media reactions have been mostly negative, with users questioning the motivations behind their move, suggesting financial difficulties, and criticizing the timing associated with their children's enrollment in British schools.

BBC sources suggest that the King remained unaware of the plans earlier. He reportedly welcomes future opportunities to see the family more personally. Both Harry and Meghan will retain their status as private individuals. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, have also been informed separately.

The Sussexes originally left royal duties and the UK back in 2020. They eventually settled in California that same year. Family relations have remained notably strained throughout the years since. July's visit marked a significant, positive development in family relations. That gathering represented Charles' first in-person meeting with grandchildren in years.

Security arrangements have long remained a contentious issue for the couple. Harry's July visit reportedly faced complications after police protection was denied.

In 2025, Harry lost a legal challenge regarding his security entitlements. This followed a reduction in protection after he stepped back from royal duties.

Royal expert Robert Hardman has called the announcement genuinely surprising. He suggests that some security concerns have likely already been addressed.

"Surprise is an understatement," he told the BBC's Radio 4 Today. At the same time, according to him, the Sussexes "have always been very good at delivering surprises". The education of Harry and Meghan’s children is also significant. Hardman believes the Sussexes want their kids to be "British rather than American".

Social media reacts Social media users reacted to the news update. So far, the reactions have been mostly negative.

“Good to see Harry and Meghan achieve 6 full tax years of non-UK residency to manage the ‘temporary non-resident’ rules for capital gains tax. They have clearly had some good tax advice and the timing of their move back to the UK is immaculate,” came an apparently-sarcastic comment.

“One thing that makes the timing particularly interesting: Harry said after losing his security appeal in 2025 that he couldn’t envision bringing his wife and children back to the UK under those circumstances. Yet now the children are reportedly enrolling in a British school. That reversal is absolutely hypocritical!” commented another user.

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Another user posted, “What they say and what they do are two different things. We all know why they are leaving the US. The financial situation is bleak since neither of them will get a real job. Two epic failures, leaving the US, we have won yet again.”