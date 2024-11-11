Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s first joint appearance in months follows speculations of trouble in marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a joint appearance in a video for a UN conference, emphasizing the urgent need for online child protection. This comes after speculations

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Nov 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s first joint appearance in months follows speculations of trouble in marriage (Photo by ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s first joint appearance in months follows speculations of trouble in marriage (Photo by ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP) (ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a powerful statement during their first joint appearance in months. They appeared in a video message for a UN conference in Colombia.

Addressing one of their key causes, online child protection, Harry mentioned that they felt “at a crossroads” with their work, highlighting the urgency of protecting children in the digital age.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan ‘very, very nervous’ after Trump’s election victory

The couple’s statement was part of the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children, where they underscored the importance of immediate action.

During the conference, Harry emphasised that while awareness has increased, concrete action is now essential. As per Meghan Markle, while technology brings many benefits, it also creates risks for children as digital violence against them continues to grow.

"My husband and I recognise that today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age," Meghan said.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan apparently trying to establish a royal-friendly image

This joint appearance follows a period of solo engagements by both, despite Meghan previously describing their partnership as inseparable, like “salt and pepper”. Sources close to the couple hinted that their recent independent work may reflect a new direction in how they collaborate, as per OK!.

Harry-Meghan’s marriage

The joint appearance comes after multiple reports suggested that Prince Harry sought a way out of his marriage to Meghan Markle. The Sussexes have reportedly been leading increasingly-separate lives. Sources also claim that Middleton might support Harry’s return to royal life in the UK.

Also Read | Why did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy Portugal home?

"People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him. Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends. There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness,” a source earlier told Star Magazine.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry-Meghan Markle’s first joint appearance in months follows speculations of trouble in marriage

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:41 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Wipro share price

    570.10
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.22%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.00
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -4.05 (-0.55%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,882.00
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -173.8 (-8.45%)

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.00
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -227.25 (-8.21%)

    UPL share price

    514.00
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -43.6 (-7.82%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,589.00
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -296.55 (-7.63%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.00
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    26.75 (8.33%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    501.45
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    35.85 (7.7%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    480.30
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    30.85 (6.86%)

    ITI share price

    323.00
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    19.4 (6.39%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.