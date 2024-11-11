Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s first joint appearance in months follows speculations of trouble in marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a powerful statement during their first joint appearance in months. They appeared in a video message for a UN conference in Colombia.

Addressing one of their key causes, online child protection, Harry mentioned that they felt “at a crossroads” with their work, highlighting the urgency of protecting children in the digital age.

The couple’s statement was part of the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children, where they underscored the importance of immediate action.

During the conference, Harry emphasised that while awareness has increased, concrete action is now essential. As per Meghan Markle, while technology brings many benefits, it also creates risks for children as digital violence against them continues to grow.

"My husband and I recognise that today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age," Meghan said.

This joint appearance follows a period of solo engagements by both, despite Meghan previously describing their partnership as inseparable, like “salt and pepper”. Sources close to the couple hinted that their recent independent work may reflect a new direction in how they collaborate, as per OK!.

Harry-Meghan’s marriage The joint appearance comes after multiple reports suggested that Prince Harry sought a way out of his marriage to Meghan Markle. The Sussexes have reportedly been leading increasingly-separate lives. Sources also claim that Middleton might support Harry’s return to royal life in the UK.