Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lifestyles contrast sharply with those of Prince William and Princess Kate. While the latter maintain traditional royal duties and close staff relationships, Harry and Meghan embrace a modern, informal approach.

Their approaches to royal duties, relationships with staff and even holiday traditions showcase stark differences.

This year, it has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to Sandringham for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas celebrations.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their children, will join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the estate, maintaining the festive tradition.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey has highlighted that Prince William and Princess Kate treat their staff like family. Inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth, they celebrate with Christmas parties and thoughtful gifts.

Princess Kate is especially close to Natasha Archer, her personal assistant since 2007, whom she supported during her recent health challenges, as per The Sun.

The couple's approach fosters a warm environment. Staff reportedly feel valued despite modest salaries, as their contributions are recognised with kindness and gratitude.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a modern and informal leadership style. Their California-based team enjoys perks like happy hours, holiday parties and personalised gifts.

Staff members have shared stories of the couple’s generosity, such as sending luxury items for personal milestones and showing genuine care during difficult times.

Harry-Meghan gifted a "basket with fresh flowers, fresh fruit and fresh eggs", a current employee told US Weekly.

However, Meghan has faced allegations of bullying during her time in the UK, which she strongly denies. A 2021 investigation was conducted, but its findings remain confidential.

Meghan’s defenders argue that these claims are part of a smear campaign, pointing to her close relationships with staff as evidence of her character.

Contrasting priorities While Prince William and Princess Kate prioritise traditional values and royal protocol, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen independence, focusing on building a private life in California.