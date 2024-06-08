Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trying to ‘punish somebody’ by raising security concerns: Royal Family expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face criticism for security demands in the UK. Harry wins legal advantage to challenge security level during visits to Britain. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield calls them 'most immature adults' for creating distance to prove a point.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published12:33 PM IST
Meghan Markle, left, speaks next to her husband Prince Harry, right, during, the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Meghan Markle, left, speaks next to her husband Prince Harry, right, during, the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised as "immature" for their security demands in the UK. This week, Prince Harry won a legal advantage. He can now challenge the level of security when visiting Britain.

He began his lawsuit against the Home Office in 2020 after changes were made to the security provided to him and Meghan. Harry’s lawsuit came as he believed the difference in security compromised his family's safety.

Also Read: No invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for King Charles' birthday, second year in a row of exclusion

However, Royal Family expert Kinsey Schofield has pointed out that, despite Harry’s claims, King Charles offered Harry a room in a Royal residence to ensure his safety during his visits.

"Meghan not coming during several of the last visits, Harry refusing to stay at the Palace. It's almost as if they're trying to prove their point by saying, 'Well, Meghan can't come. She's not safe enough. Harry can't stay at the Palace, it's not safe enough,” Schofield told TalkTV.

Also Read: Prince Harry will be in trouble if Donald Trump becomes US president again

Schofield called them the “most immature adults” she had ever witnessed in her entire life. “It feels they are creating this distance to punish somebody and to prove some point but the reality is that's the safest Harry would have been," she added.

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" caused controversy with its revelations about the Royal Family. Now, author Robert Hardman and commentator Lee Cohen think the Duke of Sussexx might write a second book. 

It is believed that the new book could increase stress for the Royal Family, especially given Kate Middleton and King Charles's existing health concerns.

Health crisis in Royal Family

Both Charles and Kate have been battling cancer. Even though the nature of their disease has not been revealed, Royal Family fans have been eager for their health updates. 

Also Read: Meghan Markle finds it difficult to find people to help lifestyle brand because of her 'demanding' nature

Prince William’s wife has been resting at home while undergoing chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales is expected to make public appearances only when her doctors allow her to.

