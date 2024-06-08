Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trying to ‘punish somebody’ by raising security concerns: Royal Family expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised as "immature" for their security demands in the UK. This week, Prince Harry won a legal advantage. He can now challenge the level of security when visiting Britain.

He began his lawsuit against the Home Office in 2020 after changes were made to the security provided to him and Meghan. Harry’s lawsuit came as he believed the difference in security compromised his family's safety.

Also Read: No invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for King Charles' birthday, second year in a row of exclusion However, Royal Family expert Kinsey Schofield has pointed out that, despite Harry’s claims, King Charles offered Harry a room in a Royal residence to ensure his safety during his visits.

"Meghan not coming during several of the last visits, Harry refusing to stay at the Palace. It's almost as if they're trying to prove their point by saying, 'Well, Meghan can't come. She's not safe enough. Harry can't stay at the Palace, it's not safe enough,” Schofield told TalkTV.

Also Read: Prince Harry will be in trouble if Donald Trump becomes US president again Schofield called them the “most immature adults” she had ever witnessed in her entire life. “It feels they are creating this distance to punish somebody and to prove some point but the reality is that's the safest Harry would have been," she added.

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" caused controversy with its revelations about the Royal Family. Now, author Robert Hardman and commentator Lee Cohen think the Duke of Sussexx might write a second book.

It is believed that the new book could increase stress for the Royal Family, especially given Kate Middleton and King Charles's existing health concerns.

Health crisis in Royal Family Both Charles and Kate have been battling cancer. Even though the nature of their disease has not been revealed, Royal Family fans have been eager for their health updates.