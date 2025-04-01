Prince Harry News: Duke of Sussex faces serious allegations in Sentebale charity row; accused of bullying whistleblower

Prince Harry is facing serious allegations from Sophie Chandauka, the chairwoman of his charity Sentebale. Chandauka claims the Duke of Sussex tried to force her out using bullying and harassment. Harry, along with several trustees, resigned from the organisation earlier this week, sparking a public controversy.

Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry in 2006 after a visit to Lesotho, where he witnessed the struggles of children affected by HIV/AIDS. The charity honours his late mother, Princess Diana.

Chandauka, who took over as chairwoman in 2023, told Sky News that Harry’s behaviour had continued for months. She said he and his team pressured her through boardroom bullying and even tried to harm her reputation by reaching out to sponsors behind her back.

She further claimed that when efforts to remove her failed, Harry’s team attempted to portray her as unsuccessful in fundraising. Chandauka said she had actually filed a whistleblower complaint about bullying, harassment and misogyny at the charity.

“It was me who was the problem, because I put a whistleblower complaint about the bullying, the harassment and the misogyny, and Prince Harry interfered in the investigation of that,” Chandauka said.

She criticised the way Harry resigned, saying he announced it to the public before informing her or the staff. This, she said, amounted to “harassment and bullying at scale” and deeply affected her and the 540 staff members working under the charity.

“And the senior independent director, who should have taken care of it, was the very same person who then delivered the news to me that I was going to be removed by the board. So it’s a cover-up, and the prince is involved,” she added.

In a separate interview with the Financial Times, Chandauka added that she faced “disrespect, misogyny and bullying” during her time at Sentebale.

She blamed negative public sentiment surrounding Prince Harry, especially after his move to the US, for making it difficult to attract donors and senior staff. She also blamed Harry’s Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare.

Publicity stunt? Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso said in a joint statement that their decision to step down was due to the relationship between trustees and the chairwoman breaking down “beyond repair”.

Former trustees said their resignation was painful but necessary due to a “loss in trust” in Chandauka’s leadership. A source close to the trustees dismissed her statements as a “publicity stunt”, as per PA Media.