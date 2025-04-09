Prince Harry News: Duke of Sussex’s absence at his close friend’s wedding despite being in UK raises eyebrows

Prince Harry was seen in the UK for the first time in over six months. The Duke of Sussex arrived from California to attend a court hearing.

The 40-year-old prince is appealing against the Home Office’s decision to remove his taxpayer-funded security when he visits the UK. He says this lack of protection stops him from bringing his wife and children.

During his short stay, Harry missed the wedding of his close friend, Lord Charles Vivian. Harry famously pictured with his friend in the “band of brothers” photo on his wedding night.

Harry’s friend married Saweda Kamara, a US-based compliance director, at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London. The couple later celebrated with a reception at The Nomad Hotel in London.

When Lord Vivian was asked about Harry's absence, he said he wasn’t sure why Meghan Markle's husband didn’t come. However, Harry’s 58-year-old friend mentioned that the prince had “a lot on”.

The absence raised eyebrows, especially since Harry had even served as an usher at Vivian’s first wedding. Among the guests this time was Mark Dyer, often called Harry’s “second father”, who introduced the prince to Vivian.

This is not the first time Harry has missed a friend’s wedding, he also skipped Jack Mann’s ceremony in 2023.

Later, a source close to Prince Harry told the Daily Mail that the main reason for missing the wedding was due to a lack of security. It makes attending events or moving around the UK very challenging for Harry, the source said.

Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now lives in the US.

Charles and Camilla in Italy Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla began their third day of royal duties in Italy. Their special visit also marks their 20th wedding anniversary. Prince Harry's father got married to Camilla on April 9, 2005.

The royal couple arrived in Rome earlier this week. They were warmly welcomed with a grand ceremony. A fly-past was hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella. They also visited the famous Colosseum on their first day.

King Charles made history by becoming the first British monarch to speak before both houses of Italy’s parliament, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.