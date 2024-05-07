Prince Harry not allowed to meet King Charles alone; Queen Camilla thinks Duke of Sussex ‘can’t be trusted’: Expert
The relationship is strained between Prince Harry and British Royal Family as Queen Camilla restricts private interactions with King Charles, citing trust issues and potential health information leaks.
Prince Harry is not allowed to meet his father King Charles alone, according to a Royal Family expert. Queen Camilla has banned all private conversations between the father and the son, the insider revealed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message