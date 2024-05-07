Active Stocks
Prince Harry not allowed to meet King Charles alone; Queen Camilla thinks Duke of Sussex 'can't be trusted': Expert
Prince Harry not allowed to meet King Charles alone; Queen Camilla thinks Duke of Sussex ‘can’t be trusted’: Expert

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The relationship is strained between Prince Harry and British Royal Family as Queen Camilla restricts private interactions with King Charles, citing trust issues and potential health information leaks.

FILE - Britain's King Charles III makes his way to Westminster Abbey prior to his coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. King Charles III’s decision to be open about his cancer diagnosis has helped the new monarch connect with the people of Britain and strengthened the monarchy in the year since his dazzling coronation at Westminster Abbey. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File) (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)Premium
FILE - Britain's King Charles III makes his way to Westminster Abbey prior to his coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. King Charles III’s decision to be open about his cancer diagnosis has helped the new monarch connect with the people of Britain and strengthened the monarchy in the year since his dazzling coronation at Westminster Abbey. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File) (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Prince Harry is not allowed to meet his father King Charles alone, according to a Royal Family expert. Queen Camilla has banned all private conversations between the father and the son, the insider revealed.

Royal commentator Angela Levin has made explosive claims while speaking to GB News. King Charles is not allowed to be alone with his younger son as Queen Camilla is against such interactions as Harry “can’t be trusted", she said.

According to the insider, there is a worry that King Charles might inadvertently disclose sensitive information about his health during a one-on-one conversation with his son.

“I think King Charles is vulnerable. He might say something about his health," Levin said.

“Nobody really wants to see him (Harry). King Charles will, because he’s his father, and fathers love their children even if they go off and behave badly," she added.

The relationship between the Duke of Sussexx and the British Royal Family has been strained due to numerous controversial revelations by Harry, according to Levin. She suggests that these incidents have led to a loss of trust, impacting how family interactions are managed.

Harry is going to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8 to celebrate the Invictus Games, Reuters earlier reported. He founded the international sporting event for military personnel wounded in action. The Duke himself served as a military helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.

It’ll be 'awkward’

On the same day, King Charles is expected to attend a garden party. Buckingham Palace, however, announced earlier that his attendance would be confirmed “on the day".

“This time it’s going to be particularly awkward because the service at St Paul’s Cathedral is going to finish at 6 PM, which is exactly the time that the first garden party of the year, which King Charles is going to, also finishes at 6 PM," Levin said.

This scheduling makes a private meeting between Charles and Harry challenging, not only due to the lack of time but also because of the physical demands these events place on the King, she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 07 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST
