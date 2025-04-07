Prince Harry ‘not overly happy’ with Meghan Markle ‘using’ their kids to establish her homemaker image

The usually supportive Prince Harry is reportedly “not overly happy” with his wife, Meghan Markle, for “using” their children to establish her image as a homemaker for her business venture.

According to the UK's Express, citing a royal expert, Harry is not a big fan of Meghan releasing photographs of their children—Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3)—while promoting her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Even though Meghan's pictures did not show the faces of their children, a royal editor at The Sun, Matt Wilkinson, said Harry doesn't like any pictures of his children being made public.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants them to stay out of the public spotlight at such a young age.

On Friday’s episode of ‘A Right Royal Podcast’, Wilkinson said: “My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage Harry would much rather his children were not seen.”

“He doesn’t want them to be [photographed]. He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, that there is a hoard of us out there trying to take photos of his kids,” he added.

The royal editor also talked about Meghan sharing pictures of the children on Instagram, and said: “Harry is probably not overly happy.”

About Meghan Markle's As Ever As Ever was originally called American Riviera Orchard, but the name was switched just weeks before the launch after the duchess faced trademarking setbacks.

As Ever has generated headlines around the world and the duchess and actress Gwyneth Paltrow even posted a social media video of themselves together to counter reports of a feud centred around Meghan’s brand and Paltrow’s wellness company Goop.

According to news agency PA, Meghan fans can buy her raspberry spread in keepsake packaging for $14 ( ₹1,200). It will later be available without the circular box for $9 ( ₹770). Advertisement

Like her raspberry spread, Meghan frequently uses and refers to As Ever's products in her cooking and lifestyle Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The show is seen as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020.