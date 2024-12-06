A new documentary questions the authenticity of Prince Harry's friendships with ordinary people, suggesting his public persona is a facade. Critics argue he primarily associates with elites, contradicting his 'down-to-earth' image.

Prince Harry is once again at the centre of attention, following the release of the new German documentary, Harry - The Lost Prince. Airing on the ZDF network, the film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, delves into the Duke's personal struggles within the Royal Family and the Sussexes' efforts to remain relevant since stepping down from royal duties in January 2020.

Prince Harry Indulges in 'Orchestrated' Public Appearances? The documentary sheds light on criticism directed at Harry, with allegations that he only socialises with the upper classes during his overseas trips. This criticism stands in stark contrast to the down-to-earth persona Harry was once known for, particularly during his earlier royal life.

Dai Davies, a former Head of Royal Protection and Divisional Commander at the Metropolitan Police, accused Harry of only engaging with the elite on these trips. Speaking on the documentary, Davies said: "In Colombia, although there are very rich people there, the vast majority, 85 per cent or 90 per cent, are very poor. And what I've noticed of these tours, he mixes with the upper classes. He doesn't really, apart from carefree orchestrated areas where he mixes with so-called the 'normal people' – well they're not."

Davies continued: “These are carefully orchestrated campaigns as far as I can see… It’s all about Harry and Meghan. It's very little to do with an actual alleged rationale for going there."

Royal Expert Questions Harry’s 'Relatable' Persona Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert, offered his thoughts on whether Harry's 'relatable' image might be more of a facade. Reflecting on Harry's public persona, Larcombe remarked: "Harry's always been very good when he's been with African orphans or people at homeless shelters or people with mental health problems. But in his private life, his circle of friends has remained the rich and the powerful."

He added, "I suppose you could say there's a difference between Harry doing royal-like duties and Harry when he's off-duty. I'm not aware of him keeping in touch with people like Ben McBean - wounded soldiers, soldiers he's met on jobs. He tends to save those actions for official jobs rather than him forging friendships here, there and everywhere."

Ben McBean Speaks Out: Criticising Harry’s Public Disputes The documentary also includes contributions from Ben McBean, a former Marine who became close to Harry during their time in Afghanistan. McBean lost his left arm and right leg in a landmine blast but remained friends with Harry after they shared a flight back to the UK.

However, McBean did not hold back in his criticism of Harry’s actions, particularly regarding the Duke’s very public feud with his family.

Speaking candidly, McBean said, "I just thought, with him kind of whinging about his family and he was saying something about his brother pushing him over or something like that, I was just like, 'Mate, just leave it out'."

He added: “You and your brother had a little fisticuffs…but family's family, you know. If one of my friends fell out with his partner and started posting things on social media and saying my ex is this and that, I'd have told him to shut up as well."

Prince Harry’s Public Life: A Carefully Crafted Persona?

The documentary's revelations about Harry's public persona have sparked further debates about the true nature of his life post-royal exit.