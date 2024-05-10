Prince Harry opens up on ‘pain of losing loved ones’ during Nigeria trip with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry went down memory lane to recall the challenging phase following the death of his mother, Princess Diana
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, arrived in Nigeria on Friday for a three-day tour and visited a school in the capital, Abuja, to open an event on mental health for students. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in the African country to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. During one of his interactions, Prince Harry spoke about the pain of losing loved ones in the family while his wife Meghan revealed why she chose to marry the Duke.