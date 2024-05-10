Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, arrived in Nigeria on Friday for a three-day tour and visited a school in the capital, Abuja, to open an event on mental health for students. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in the African country to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. During one of his interactions, Prince Harry spoke about the pain of losing loved ones in the family while his wife Meghan revealed why she chose to marry the Duke. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Daily Mail, Harry went down memory lane to recall the challenging phase following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. "When you lost a loved one in your family and you don't know who to turn to or who to speak to," Prince Harry said during the event focused on mental health.

"If you see your friend in your class not smiling, what are you going to do? Are you going to check in on them? Are you going to ask them if they're OK? Because it's OK not to be OK," Prince Harry said while interacting with young school kids. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry' always speaks the truth': Meghan During her turn to address the students, Meghan Markle revealed that she chose to marry Prince Harry not only because he was incredibly smart but because he "always speaks the truth."

Meghan said that she could see herself in all the students present and advised them to "be honest with each other."

"So it is a complete honour to have our first visit to Nigeria and to be here with all of you. There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you're taking care of yourselves (and) your mental health," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip comes two days after the Duke made a rare visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but didn't meet King Charles owing to a diary clash.

