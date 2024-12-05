Prince Harry addressed persistent rumours about his relationship with Meghan Markle. It was during an appearance at the 2024 New York Times DealBook Summit on December 4.

Speaking with columnist and DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin, the Duke of Sussex dismissed speculation about a divorce in his trademark light-hearted style.

When asked about the ongoing gossip regarding his personal life, Harry joked about the frequency of such rumours. He quipped that reports have claimed they have “divorced 10 or 12 times” and moved house just as many times, leaving him bemused.

"Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?" the Mirror US quoted the Duke of Sussex as laughingly saying.

His response drew laughter from the audience.

Sorkin noted that the Duke had been a subject of fascination since childhood, with countless stories written about him and his family. In response, Harry acknowledged how growing up in the public eye had shaped his perspective.

He reflected on how he had learned to question the accuracy of media reports, not just about himself but also others. He added that such misinformation could have far-reaching consequences over time.

“And I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time," Harry added.

The Duke also explained why he and Meghan had recently made fewer joint professional appearances, fueling much of the speculation.

In a witty response, Harry pointed out that the reason was simple: “Because you invited me,” once again making the audience laugh with his humour.

‘Feeling bad’ for trolls He humorously remarked that he felt bad for trolls whose hopes would rise with every rumour.