Prince Harry secretly pays tribute to late grandfather and Forgotten Army on VJ Day

Prince Harry secretly paid tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who joined the Royal Navy and fought in World War II, at the National Memorial Arboretum on the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) on 15 August, People magazine reported. Although the Duke of Sussex did not attend the program in person, he delivered a wreath of poppies and a heartfelt letter to honor the British Fourteenth Army and its Far East campaign through a trusted friend.

Prince Harry’s VJ Day tribute to the Forgotten Army GB News reported that the letter mentioned was placed at the Burma Star Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum after King Charles and Queen Camilla had left the venue.

“My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war,” Prince Harry wrote in his letter, as per The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex also cherished the “courage and endurance” that the British Fourteenth Army, often referred to as the Forgotten Army, displayed in the Far East campaign.

“Your story is part of our shared heritage, and it must never be forgotten. With the deepest respect, thank you,” Prince Harry concluded.

VJ Day is observed on 15 August every year to celebrate the surrender of the Japanese forces in World War II.

Prince Philip’s service Prince Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, joined the Royal Navy in 1939 as a cadet. A year later, he became a Midshipman at the battleship HMS Ramillies in Colombo, Sri Lanka, according to royal.uk.

Prince Philip was later appointed as First Lieutenant of the Fleet Destroyer HMS Whelp, which was present in Tokyo Bay when Japan finally surrendered on 2 September 1945.

