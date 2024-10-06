Prince Harry plans secret trip with Royal Family, leaving wife Meghan Markle with kids in US

Prince Harry has extended his solo trip abroad, delaying his return to California. He plans to spend time with Royal Family and friends in South Africa, raising concerns about his relationship with Meghan Markle amid their recent time apart.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Prince Harry plans secret trip with Royal Family, leaving wife Meghan Markle with kids in US REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Prince Harry has extended his solo trip abroad, staying longer than expected without his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was set to return to California this weekend to be with Meghan and their two children. However, he has decided to stay a few extra days, as per the Daily Express.

Sources tell the publication that the Duke of Sussex plans to spend private time with Royal Family and friends in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The 40-year-old prince has also scheduled a secret visit, which was kept out of his official plans.

"It's all very cloak and dagger but Harry has extended his trip abroad by another few days. He'll likely go to Johannesburg and then to visit family and friends. The Spencers have a home there (in Cape Town) and he has a lot of friends from that part of the world,” the source said.

Harry has been travelling alone for several weeks, sparking concerns about his relationship with Meghan. He recently reunited with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho during his trip to Africa, where he spoke about his charity, Sentebale.

Before visiting South Africa, Harry made a solo trip to London for the WellChild Awards but did not meet his father, King Charles, or his brother, Prince William.

He also visited New York for events, including a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative, where he discussed the dangers of online harm for children.

While Harry travels, Meghan has stayed at their home in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. The couple’s time apart has led some to worry they may be growing distant after six years of marriage.

Why solo trips?

Harry and Meghan have recently been spending time apart, leading to curiosity about the reasons behind this. Meghan had previously joined Harry on trips to Nigeria and Colombia, but she did not accompany him on his latest travels.

Sources in California suggest that Harry desired some personal space during this period. Journalist Alison Boshoff cited a London source and wrote Harry might be aiming to establish himself as a serious figure on the global stage.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
