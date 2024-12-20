Despite ongoing family tensions and public revelations, King Charles is choosing to retain Prince Harry's royal titles. Understanding the monarch's approach sheds light on his unifying leadership style and the complexities of royal responsibilities amidst personal grievances.

Despite the strained relationship between Prince Harry and the British royal family in recent years, marked by public revelations and personal grievances, King Charles is not ready to strip him of his royal titles yet.

Interestingly, Prince Harry is not the only royal who keeps the title despite all the drama that they bring; Prince Andrew also keeps King Charles on his toes, be it because of his close friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein or the latest row over his links with an alleged Chinese spy.

UK's The Express cited a courtier as claiming that there is only one reason the British monarch is letting them keep their titles.

With these royal titles, Prince Harry and Andrew remain the Counsellors of State and could technically deputise for the monarch if he cannot, despite not working with royals.

Here's is why: A source told The Mail that the monarch is not willing to make matters worse and, therefore, is not stripping his son and younger brother of their titles.

"His Majesty does not want to exacerbate family tensions further," the source said.

“By nature, he is a unifier, not a divider," they added.

Why is Prince Harry not on good terms with the Royal Family? In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from senior royal duties, seeking financial independence and a more private life.

The Sussexes, who had moved to the United States, released a series of public revelations. In March 2021, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple discussed challenges within the royal family, including issues of race and mental health.

Later in January 2023, Prince Harry released his memoir, Spare, detailing personal experiences and tensions, particularly with his brother, Prince William. He recounted a 2019 altercation where William allegedly physically confronted him over disagreements related to Meghan.