Prince Harry, Prince William's uncle leaves $2 million inheritance for... | Check what's in Robert Fellowes' will

Robert Fellowes, Princess Diana's brother-in-law, passed away in July 2024 at 82, and both Prince Harry and Prince William were there for their maternal uncle's memorial service.

Lord Fellowes left behind a fortune worth $2 million. Here' what he left behind for whom in his 2012 will, according to Hello! magazine reports:

A large chunk of Lord Fellowes' $2 million fortune will be inherited by his wife, Baroness Fellowes. She is the sister of Princess Diana and was previously known as Lady Jane Spencer.

Baroness Fellowes will also receive the income from his estate, but he has hoped that it will also support his wider family.

Lord Fellowes also left charitable donations to Tapping House Hospice, the Rhodes Trust, St Mary's Church and the Provost.

He also left a donation for the Fellows of Eton College, the college from which he graduated. His nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, also attended Eton during their teen years.

Who is Lord Robert Fellowes? Fellowes married Princess Diana's older sister in 1978. His connection to the royal family also played a significant role in his career: he began serving Queen Elizabeth in 1977 as an assistant private secretary, was promoted to deputy private secretary in 1986, and became private secretary in 1990.

Did Prince William and Prince Harry talk to each other at Lord Fellowes' memorial? Prince Harry flew from California, US, to attend Lord Fellowes' memorial service at St. Mary's Church in Norfolk in August last year. According to media reports, during the service, he maintained his distance from his older brother, Prince William, amid their ongoing rift.

According to The Sun, quoting an attendee, the brothers never spoke to each other during the memorial service.