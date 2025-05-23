Prince Harry, Prince William's uncle leaves $2 million inheritance for... | Check what's in Robert Fellowes' will

Robert Fellowes, Princess Diana's brother-in-law, passed away in July 2024 at 82, and both Prince Harry and Prince William were there for their maternal uncle's memorial service.
Lord Fellowes left behind a fortune worth $2 million. Here' what he left behind for whom in his 2012 will, according to Hello! magazine reports:
Fellowes married Princess Diana's older sister in 1978. His connection to the royal family also played a significant role in his career: he began serving Queen Elizabeth in 1977 as an assistant private secretary, was promoted to deputy private secretary in 1986, and became private secretary in 1990.
Prince Harry flew from California, US, to attend Lord Fellowes' memorial service at St. Mary's Church in Norfolk in August last year. According to media reports, during the service, he maintained his distance from his older brother, Prince William, amid their ongoing rift.
According to The Sun, quoting an attendee, the brothers never spoke to each other during the memorial service.
“William and Harry were both there, but we never saw them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance," an attendee said.