Prince Harry resents Queen Camilla taking Princess Diana's position, won't return to UK to support Royal Family: Insider
Prince Harry resents Queen Camilla taking Princess Diana's position, won't return to UK to support Royal Family: Insider

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry is uncomfortable with Camilla as Queen for the role. Harry's admiration for Queen Elizabeth II contrasts with his feelings towards Camilla's position.

Diana, the Princess of Wales holds her son Prince Harry while Royal Families posed for photographers at the Royal Palace, in Majorca, Spain, on Aug. 9, 1987. (AP Photo/John Redman, File)
Diana, the Princess of Wales holds her son Prince Harry while Royal Families posed for photographers at the Royal Palace, in Majorca, Spain, on Aug. 9, 1987. (AP Photo/John Redman, File) (AP Photo/John Redman, File)

Prince Harry is not comfortable with Queen Camilla's leading the Royal Family, according to a Royal insider. The insider indicates that the Duke of Sussex finds it tough to accept Camilla as the Queen, a role he envisioned for his late mother, Princess Diana.

Kinsey Schofield, the host of To Di for Daily podcast, discussed on GB News that Camilla's prominence might deter Harry from returning to the UK to offer his support for King Charles III. 

Also Read: Princess Diana's ‘Black Sheep’ sweater sells for 9.1 crore

Schofield suggests Harry's admiration for Queen Elizabeth II contrasts sharply with his feelings towards Camilla's rise to the throne.

"I think the fact that Queen Camilla is seen as leading the family is significant proof that Prince Harry would not return to temporarily support the family because Camilla’s elevated position is likely something not sitting well with him right now," Schofield said.

Also Read: Princess Diana's posthumous insult to Donald Trump will leave you stunned

“He loved Queen Elizabeth II, he likely resents the idea of Queen Camilla, and we know, he felt like that’s a position his mother should be in. I imagine the idea of her leading the family is something he has a hard time digesting," Schofield added.

Camilla’s proactive contribution

Camilla has been proactive. She has taken on numerous solo engagements to uphold the monarchy during King Charles's absence due to health issues. Despite preferring to be by Charles's side, especially now as he undergoes cancer treatment, the 76-year-old has demonstrated dedication to her duties.

Also Read: Charles cheated on Princess Diana with Camilla after learning about Di’s infidelity

“Camilla has been working overtime to support the monarchy, just last month, she reportedly drove over six hours to a Royal engagement after her flight was grounded because she reportedly didn’t want to let down her husband," Schofield said.

A source has informed the Times that the queen, despite not anticipating her role as the family's leader, is fully ready to undertake whatever is necessary for the institution, according to Schofield.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 05 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST
