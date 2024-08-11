Prince Harry returning to UK to attend uncle’s funeral will be a ‘nightmare’: Royal Family insider

Lord Robert Fellowes, Harry’s uncle, passed away at 82 on August 5. He was married to Princess Diana's older sister, Jane Fellowes.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published11 Aug 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Prince Harry returning to UK to attend uncle’s funeral will be a ‘nightmare’: Royal Family insider(REUTERS)

Prince Harry's personal relationships in the UK are reportedly strained due to the Home Office reducing his security. His British friends want to see him more often. However, he must inform authorities 28 days before travelling. That’s why he mainly returns for major events or planned public appearances.

A source has told OK! Magazine that, due to certain restrictions, it seems unlikely that the Duke of Sussex will be able to attend his uncle Robert Fellowes' funeral next week. Harry's team must inform the Home Office around a month in advance for appropriate security arrangements before any travel.

"Harry didn't have plans to visit the UK this summer so when something last-minute arises like a funeral, it becomes a very difficult situation to navigate. Harry would like to spend more time in Britain, but it's a logistical nightmare for his team due to ongoing security issues," the source said.

Prince Harry has caused a stir by breaking tradition on two occasions. He attended his grandmother's highly secure funeral in September 2022 and also returned to the UK after news of King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

An insider told the publication that ongoing safety concerns had strained Prince Harry's relationships with his close ones. Though Harry has travelled to the UK before, security concerns have consistently troubled him.

"There have been times when Harry couldn't attend events that he was invited to. It's a shame because there are family members who love him dearly and he still has several close friends in the UK," the insider said.

Will there be an exception?

When asked whether exceptions might be made for urgent situations, like a family funeral, a UK Government representative emphasises that their security protocols are thorough and balanced.

The spokesperson notes that it's standard practice not to disclose specifics about these measures. Revealing such details could undermine their effectiveness and put people at risk, the spokesperson added. They also refused to discuss such matters related to ongoing legal cases.

