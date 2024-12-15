Prince Harry reportedly rushed to marry Meghan Markle because of concerns about her biological clock and to ensure she received royal protection, according to royal author Tina Brown. Their whirlwind romance, which began in 2016, led to an engagement within a year and a grand wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Tina Brown, in her book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, revealed that Prince Harry believed Meghan’s age, nearing her mid-thirties, played a role in his decision to marry quickly.

Harry was reportedly concerned about her desire to have children and felt the need to act fast as the 35-year-old’s "biological clock was ticking".

This haste worried Prince William, who had spent eight years courting Kate Middleton before proposing. William allegedly feared that Meghan was unprepared for the harsh scrutiny and relentless media attention that comes with being a member of the Royal Family. According to Brown, William was apprehensive about Meghan’s ability to adjust to royal life within such a short time frame.

Royal commentator Tom Bower had made similar observations in 2022, claiming that Meghan had expressed her wish to have children soon after her first meeting with Harry. Today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proud parents to five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

In a 2017 interview with BBC, Prince Harry admitted that his relationship with Meghan progressed rapidly because everything felt “perfect”. He described their connection as fate, saying, “The stars were aligned.”

Harry’s ‘surprise’ proposal Meghan recalled Harry’s proposal during a quiet evening at home while they were roasting a chicken, calling it a “surprise”.

"Trying to roast a chicken and it just… just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," she said.