Prince Harry’s ‘distasteful’ comments about late Queen Elizabeth irk Buckingham Palace courtiers

Prince Harry often speaks about his special bond with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Prince Harry’s ‘distasteful’ comments about late Queen Elizabeth irk Buckingham Palace courtiers REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Prince Harry’s ‘distasteful’ comments about late Queen Elizabeth irk Buckingham Palace courtiers REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

Prince Harry recently shared in interviews that he had a special bond with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. He also claimed that she had supported him in his legal battles. However, a Royal expert has now stated that these remarks do not sit well with Buckingham Palace courtiers.

Harry often speaks about his special bond with his grandmother. He mentioned it in a US TV interview before her death.

Also Read | Prince Harry’s efforts to contact King Charles, William are ignored

He claimed he wanted to protect her from those around her. In a recent interview, Harry said that she had supported his legal battles before her death in September 2022 at Balmoral.

"We had many conversations before she passed and this is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me and she's very much up there saying 'see this through to the end'," Harry said.

Also Read | King Charles worried about Prince Harry, will always keep the ‘door open’

King Charles’ younger son, however, left Buckingham Palace courtiers “unimpressed” after making claims about the late Queen, The Daily Mail reported while citing an expert.

Harry’s comments have caused a stir among Palace courtiers, who think the claims are inappropriate, according to Richard Eden. In his column, Eden mentioned that a courtier expressed displeasure with Harry's "tasteless" attempt to suggest his grandmother's support for his ongoing "crusade".

Also Read | Prince Harry won’t bring wife Meghan Markle back to UK; here’s why

A courtier remarked that something seemed distinctly "off" about the situation. The conversation between the grandson and grandmother would remain unknown as Harry revealed only one side of the story.

Harry’s ‘distasteful’ comments

Eden said many might find Harry's use of the late Queen's memory “distasteful,” especially given his disruptive behaviour during her final years.

Also Read | Not Meghan: Harry reveals ‘central’ reason behind conflict with Royal Family

During their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Harry alleged that some senior Royals had been racist. When the interview aired, Prince Philip was already in the hospital with a terminal illness. Harry’s grandfather passed away four weeks later.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:41 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsPrince Harry’s ‘distasteful’ comments about late Queen Elizabeth irk Buckingham Palace courtiers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.75
    11:42 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.3 (-2.64%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.00
    11:42 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -5.15 (-1.66%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.70
    11:42 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -3.05 (-1.7%)

    Tata Motors

    1,104.35
    11:42 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -40.25 (-3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    118.10
    11:29 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    8.7 (7.95%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    904.00
    11:29 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    56.35 (6.65%)

    Info Edge India

    7,272.90
    11:28 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    359.9 (5.21%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    365.00
    11:29 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    16.8 (4.82%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue