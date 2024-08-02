Prince Harry recently shared in interviews that he had a special bond with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. He also claimed that she had supported him in his legal battles. However, a Royal expert has now stated that these remarks do not sit well with Buckingham Palace courtiers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harry often speaks about his special bond with his grandmother. He mentioned it in a US TV interview before her death.

He claimed he wanted to protect her from those around her. In a recent interview, Harry said that she had supported his legal battles before her death in September 2022 at Balmoral.

"We had many conversations before she passed and this is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me and she's very much up there saying 'see this through to the end'," Harry said.

King Charles’ younger son, however, left Buckingham Palace courtiers “unimpressed" after making claims about the late Queen, The Daily Mail reported while citing an expert.

Harry's comments have caused a stir among Palace courtiers, who think the claims are inappropriate, according to Richard Eden. In his column, Eden mentioned that a courtier expressed displeasure with Harry's "tasteless" attempt to suggest his grandmother's support for his ongoing "crusade".

A courtier remarked that something seemed distinctly "off" about the situation. The conversation between the grandson and grandmother would remain unknown as Harry revealed only one side of the story.

Harry’s ‘distasteful’ comments Eden said many might find Harry's use of the late Queen's memory “distasteful," especially given his disruptive behaviour during her final years.