Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is ‘a demon when the worm turns’; former employee calls her ‘narcissist’: Report

Former staff describe Meghan Markle as a difficult boss, with some labelling her as a 'demon' due to her extreme anger. Both Meghan and Harry's teams deny claims of emotional distress among employees.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Sep 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Some former staff of Meghan Markle have described her as a difficult boss, with one source calling her a "demon" who had moments of extreme anger, according to The Daily Beast.

This comes after positive reports from other staff members who painted Prince Harry’s as a thoughtful boss, gifting flowers and eggs, and making her employees feel valued.

The supportive comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s management style were published in Us Weekly, likely in response to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, which portrayed Meghan as a demanding leader who caused emotional distress to some of her employees. Meghan and Prince Harry's team denied those claims, calling them fabrications.

One former palace worker admitted that while Meghan’s tough moments were real, they may have been exaggerated after the Sussex’s departure from Royal duties, known as "Megxit".

The worker also compared Meghan's behaviour to other Royals like Princess Margaret and Prince Andrew, who also had difficulties with their staff.

“There have been plenty of difficult Royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit, Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion,” one source told The Daily Beast.

“That said, there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments. I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s**t. But it was an incredibly fraught time and I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt,” the source added.

Meghan Markle: ‘A classic narcissist’

Another former worker said that Meghan’s behaviour often came across as narcissistic, where she was kind when things went well but harsh when faced with challenges.

“I always thought she was a classic narcissist and getting her staff to tell a magazine how amazing she is only confirms that in my mind. She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns,” another source told The Daily Beast.

Jason Knauf, Meghan’s former press secretary, had previously raised concerns about her treatment of staff. In 2018, Knauf wrote that Meghan had bullied two personal assistants, which caused them to leave their jobs. Meghan denied these allegations, accusing the media of trying to damage her reputation.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 10:14 AM IST
