Prince Harry marked the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul's Cathedral with support from Princess Diana's family.

At St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8, Prince Harry celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Established in 2014, the sporting competition is designed for military veterans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During this event, the Royal Family was notably absent. King Charles III was hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace with other Royals. Harry received support from his late mother, Princess Diana's family, despite the Royal Family's absence. His uncle Earl Spencer and aunt Lady Jane Fellowes were present at the cathedral to stand by him.

This gathering was particularly poignant for Harry, who participated actively in the service. He delivered an emotional reading, reflecting his ongoing commitment to the Invictus Games and its participants.

“Now there are varieties of gifts, with the same spirit and there are varieties of services, with the same lord, and there are varieties of activities, but it is the same god who activates all of them in everyone," Harry got emotional while reading from 1 Corinthians 12 4-11.

Prince William and other members of the Royal Family chose not to attend the event. Similarly, Meghan Markle and the couple's children did not attend; reports suggest Meghan will not return to the UK until the monarchy extends certain apologies, according to Sky News.

At the Invictus Games, Prince Harry was also joined by his "second father" Mark Dyer. Harry sat next to Mark, who has been close to him since Princess Diana's tragic death.

Mark Dyer, a former equerry to Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at St Paul's Cathedral in central London, on May 8, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Dyer was once considered a second father to young William and Harry, showing their closeness. Now, he is seen as the only person who can resolve the disagreement between the estranged brothers.

