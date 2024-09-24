Prince Harry speaks about his mother, Princess Diana, in emotional speech, ‘Carrying on her legacy…’

During a New York charity event, Prince Harry expressed deep emotion while speaking about his mother's legacy and The HALO Trust's mission.

Published24 Sep 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, looks on during a Diana Award panel about mental health at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, held at the Sheraton New York Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, looks on during a Diana Award panel about mental health at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, held at the Sheraton New York Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City(REUTERS)

At a charity event closely associated with Princess Diana, Prince Harry, visibly moved by the mention of his mother's legacy, gave an emotional speech in New York on Monday.

"As you know, The HALO Trust work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother. Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously," he said, addressing the event.

The HALO Trust is a humanitarian organization celebrated for its efforts in removing landmines and remnants of war in over 30 countries. It garnered global attention when Princess Diana walked through an active minefield in Angola in 1997, highlighting its mission.

The Duke of Sussex's dedication to The HALO Trust goes beyond his latest public engagement.

In 2019, he memorably retraced Princess Diana's footsteps in Angola, visiting the once-dangerous minefield that had since evolved into a flourishing community.

The site, now home to schools and businesses, is marked by The Diana Tree where the princess was famously photographed.

Prince Harry has contemplated the transformations in his life following his 2019 journey to Angola.

"Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited," he remarked. "In those five years, I've become a father for the second time."

Prince Harry also emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to clear landmines, stating: “While you don't need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone's children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines.”

In March 2022, Prince Harry video chatted with The HALO Trust team working in Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion, demonstrating his ongoing dedication to the cause.

US Senator Chris Coons from Delaware shared the stage with Prince Harry at a New York event, commending the Duke for his commitment to his mother's legacy.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 06:16 PM IST
