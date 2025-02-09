Prince Harry takes centrestage at 2025 Invictus Games’ inauguration, cheers ‘Show the world your fearlessness’

At the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada's Vancouver, the Duke of Sussex — Prince Harry — continued the tradition by taking over the stage and welcoming the service personnel and veterans to the adaptive sports competition, reported by The People on February 8.

Earlier in 2014, Prince Harry — a former captain in the British Army —created the adaptive sporting event Invictus Games for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans.

Addressing the gathering at Vancouver's BC Place, Prince Harry said, as quoted by The People, "In this moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world, we gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity. We represent 23 nations. Speak many different languages and reflect the full breadth of the world’s religions and faiths.”

“Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games, we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely but believing in one another, supporting one another and rooting for one another."

Britain’s Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

"Listen, the Games were born more than a decade ago from a promise that I made to myself — a promise to uphold my obligation, my sacred obligation after my own decade and privilege of military service — to do whatever I could to help my fellow brothers and sisters heal and to champion everything that we stand for," he said.

Harry continued, “Over the past decade, I've lost count of the times that we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games 'saved you.' Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself.”

"It was you who pushed through the doubt and despair. You who summited your own mountain and brought us along with you. It was you who kept going even when you didn’t think you had any more to give. We didn’t do that. You did," he added.

"The Games simply reveal what is already within you. That scarcest — and most precious — of the world’s resources: character. A spirit of fortitude and perseverance that can never be defeated. That is the magic of the Invictus Games."

"At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody — the way you carry yourselves — not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day...your courage, your resilience, your humanity...illuminate a path forward for us all," Harry continued.

Wrapping up his speech, the Duke of Sussex said, "Show the world how you behave under completely impossible circumstances. Show the world your fearlessness. Show the world the grandeur in your attempt at victory. Show the world why you are Invictus."

Performance by artists: Apart from Prince Harry's appearance on the opening ceremony, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, Noah Kahan and Roxanne Bruneau also performed at the event.

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry 'kiss': Ahead of Harry's speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games 2025, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were clicked stealing a kiss in the stands.

The Duchess of Sussex — Meghan Markle shared her joy about her return to Canada before honoring her husband, Harry.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

"You will see him throughout this week," The People reported Meghan telling the crowd. "You will see him at the games, you will see him probably curling with you and cheering you on at wheelchair basketball."

"You are his family, just as we are his family. And I hope you recognize how much of his heart he has poured into every single beat that has gotten all of you to this week that is going to be spectacular.

"I need you to know that, I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you mean to him. It is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to the stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children who are cheering you on from California, Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex," she added.