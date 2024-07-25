Prince Harry to attend Anant Ambani wedding party as ₹5,454-crore celebrations move to UK

The post-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will resume at the Stoke Park Country Club near Slough in Berkshire.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published25 Jul 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding day on 12 July 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding day on 12 July 2024 (Epic Stories)

As the 5,454 crore wedding party of the newlyweds—Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant—gears up for its UK leg, the British digital news portal The Independent reported that Prince Harry and former UK PM Boris Johnson are among the guests slated to attend the celebration of the son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

The three-day lavish wedding of Anant-Radhika hit its pinnacle last week in Mumbai. This star-studded wedding hosted A-list celebrities and politicians from around the globe.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani explains ‘sanskaar’ in Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant and Radhika tied the knot on 12 July, but the extravagant Ambani event is now headed to the UK for an extraordinary two-month after-party. According to the report, the festivities of the Ambani wedding will resume at the Stoke Park Country Club near Slough in Berkshire.

The Independent also said the Ambani family had purchased the seven-star hotel – Stoke Park Country Club – in 2021 for 614 crore (£57 million). The hotel gained fame on the silver screen, notably in "Bridget Jones' Diary," where Hugh Grant's character takes a comedic tumble into the water during a boating scene.

Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: All you need to know about the venue

Some guests who attended the Mumbai wedding, such as Boris and Carrie Johnson, may join the Ambani festivities for a second time. They were reportedly paid to attend the Mumbai event. According to The Independent, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also rumoured to be on the UK guest list of the Ambanis.

Reports are that the UK event of the Ambanis is marred by controversy. Nearly 850 members of the Grade II listed golf club were advised to "steer-clear" from the area, as the Ambani family has reserved the hotel exclusively until September for renovations for the upcoming event, according to the media report.

Also Read | Anant-Radhika Marriage: How much money did the Ambanis splurge on this wedding?

According to the Financial Times, the Ambanis had clashed with the local council when questions were raised as to whether they were correctly upholding the terms of the estate’s leasehold.

The leasehold says the site must be used as a commercial property and not a private one, making the move to close the hotel to the public while remaining open to the family a contentious one, reported The Independent.

MoreLess
