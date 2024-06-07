Prince Harry to pen another memoir? Royal commentator says 'it would induce new stress for his family'
Royal experts suggest that Prince Harry's second memoir may be forthcoming, given that the first one omitted several details about his wedding to Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry's first memoir, "Spare," had led to various claims about the royal family, sparking criticism from the Duke of Sussex towards his family members. First the Royal author Robert Hardman has suggested that Harry may write a second memoir. Now, the royal commentator Lee Cohen has also backed the claim, which is speculated to add 'new stress' for the royal family, amid Kate Middleton and King Charles' health crisis.