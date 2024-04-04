Prince Harry 'uncomfortable' with Meghan Markle's new business. Here's why

A royal expert has said that Prince Harry has grown up in the family that would've looked down on a commercial enterprise like that of Meghan Markle

Days after Meghan Markle launched her new business venture, reports of her husband and Britain Royal Prince Harry being "uncomfortable" with certain aspects of it has surfaced.

According to The Mirror's report citing royal expert Tom Quinn, Prince Harry, who although supports wife Meghan in her venture, is not very sure about a part of her new business.

Quinn was quoted saying, "Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it's Meghan's idea he's still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes"

However, he said that Harry has grown up in the Royal family, one that would've looked down on a commercial enterprise like that of Meghan.

"But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would've looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that's uncomfortable which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils."

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. According to the predictions, Meghan could earn six figures within weeks of the website and online shop going live.

The brand’s trademark filing application includes a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters, cookbooks, tableware, linens, alongside table place card holders specified to be “not of precious metal".

In the second international registration application, Meghan's brand has includes string bags, stationery, textiles, yoga gear and a range of pet goods.

With Meghan's new brand out-and-about, she is expected to make more public appearances.

The Mirror's report also citied Royal commentator Richard Eden who suggested that Prince Harry joins his wife "as she works to make her business successful".

The report also said that the Duchess of Sussex has spent over a year crafting her new business venture.

According to the Daily Express' sources, the brand, American Riviera Orchard, is all the things that are close to Meghan's heart. "All the things she is passionate about."

