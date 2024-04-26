Prince Harry wants to spend more time with family in UK but can't as…
Prince Harry's return to the UK for the Invictus Games is uncertain due to security concerns. Reports suggest he's facing legal and family issues, with plans to cancel his trip amidst tensions following his and Meghan's exit from royal duties.
Prince Harry's much-anticipated return to the UK for the Invictus Games celebration might be in jeopardy due to heightened security concerns. Amidst a tumultuous year for the Royals, marked by health issues for King Charles and Kate Middleton, as well as legal setbacks for Harry, reports indicate he's considering canceling his trip. This decision comes amid heightened tensions following his and Meghan's departure from official royal duties and subsequent relocation to the United States.