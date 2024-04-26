Prince Harry wants to spend more time with family in UK but can't as…

Prince Harry's return to the UK for the Invictus Games is uncertain due to security concerns. Reports suggest he's facing legal and family issues, with plans to cancel his trip amidst tensions following his and Meghan's exit from royal duties.

Prince Harry's much-anticipated return to the UK for the Invictus Games celebration might be in jeopardy due to heightened security concerns. Amidst a tumultuous year for the Royals, marked by health issues for King Charles and Kate Middleton, as well as legal setbacks for Harry, reports indicate he's considering canceling his trip. This decision comes amid heightened tensions following his and Meghan's departure from official royal duties and subsequent relocation to the United States.

According to reports, the Sussexes have been trying to keep in touch family, seemingly hoping to find a way to work things out. Despite efforts to reconcile with the family, ongoing issues have put those plans on hold.

The Mirror cited, he recently faced a £1 million loss in a High Court case and is appealing the decision. Reports further suggest he's unhappy with proposed security measures for his visit to the UK.

Sources close to The Express: "Whenever Harry travels to the UK, his trips are always dependent on how secure he is. Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St. Paul's is adequately protected by the metropolitan police and his own security needs are met while he's in London."

Sources also cited: "Harry wants to spend more time in the UK with his family, but there's no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail."

The source cited that Harry is "extremely disappointed" with the situation and he might have to stay back in California and join Invictus Games online.

