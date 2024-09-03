Prince Harry wants to ‘turn back to his old life’, relationship with Royal Family experiences ‘shift’

Prince Harry wants to "turn back to his old life", claimed a royal insider adding that his relationship with the Royal Family is now "less vitriolic". This comes amid reports of the estranged Duke of Sussex's return to the UK.

Citing sources close to Prince Harry, British news channel GB News said he is now seeking counsel from "old friends and associates" as he turns away from "Hollywood publicists".

Meanwhile, a source told The Mail that Harry is reaching out, thinking he needs to do something different because what he has been doing is "clearly not working".

On this, Royal Editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News that Harry wants to "move through UK circles again" in a way that doesn't force him to "bury his head in the sand" every time he visits.

"He wants to come to the UK in a way that he doesn't have to come in cloak and dagger. He wants to be able to come to his old country, where he's from every now and again, and it not be a huge, great big deal," she said.

Griffiths added that she thinks Harry cares about what the British people think about him.

She said Harry is starting to take advice from people who aren't Hollywood reputation managers, who aren't all those people he's been going through, while highlighting the Duke's efforts to reach out to former UK aides.

"He's got a very high staff turnover at the moment. He's sort of recognising that what he's doing now isn't quite working. Which could be the understatement of the century," the Royal Editor said.

Regarding Harry's relationship with the Royal Family, Griffiths said the Duke wanted to "turn back to his old life" and consider "what was working for him in the UK" before he fell out with his father and brother.

She said she believes King Charles will always think there's a way to forgive his son. “I think the tectonic plates are shifting slightly. I'm talking very early stages here, but I just hear mood music that's less vitriolic towards Harry.”

Griffiths cited a source close to the royals as saying that Harry "always had good intentions" but went about them in the "most catastrophic way".

"They said his intention is kind of faultless because he intended to fall in love, start a family, have a fresh start. Those are all kind of honourable aims. But of course, as we all know, he went about it in the most catastrophic way," the source was quoted as saying by Griffiths.