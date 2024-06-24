Prince Harry was ‘denied hugs’ during childhood from family members as ‘distance was essential’

Life as a royal family member might appear fascinating for many, but it has its own hardships and emotional burdens for those living that life. Sharing the hardships of being a royal, Prince Harr made a heartbreaking admission about his time in the Royal Family. In his memoir ‘spare’, Prince Harry said he could “never cross that chasm” and be close with his family members. Prince Harry was even denied hugs and kisses during his childhood, claimed the Duke of Sussex.