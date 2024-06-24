Prince Harry was ‘denied hugs’ during childhood from family members as ‘distance was essential’

Prince Harry, in his book, wrote how he was denied hugs during his childhood from elder members of the family because ‘distance was essential’

Livemint
First Published01:03 PM IST
Prince Harry made explosive revelation in his book 'memoir'.
Prince Harry made explosive revelation in his book ’memoir’.(JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Life as a royal family member might appear fascinating for many, but it has its own hardships and emotional burdens for those living that life. Sharing the hardships of being a royal, Prince Harr made a heartbreaking admission about his time in the Royal Family. In his memoir ‘spare’, Prince Harry said he could “never cross that chasm” and be close with his family members. Prince Harry was even denied hugs and kisses during his childhood, claimed the Duke of Sussex. 

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as a senior working royals years ago after their tense relation with the senior members of the family. Since his separation, Prince Harry has begun talking about his past experiences in the family and he even made several bombshell claims about the royals in various interviews and in his memoir.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsPrince Harry was ‘denied hugs’ during childhood from family members as ‘distance was essential’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

310.50
08:07 AM | 24 JUN 2024
5.5 (1.8%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.20
08:07 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.55 (-0.33%)

Tata Steel

177.50
08:07 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-2.35 (-1.31%)

State Bank Of India

834.70
08:07 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-1.7 (-0.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Route Mobile

1,661.60
08:02 AM | 24 JUN 2024
132.4 (8.66%)

Rattanindia Enterprises

86.40
08:02 AM | 24 JUN 2024
5.94 (7.38%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,766.00
08:03 AM | 24 JUN 2024
120.85 (7.35%)

Tube Investments Of India

4,240.00
08:02 AM | 24 JUN 2024
253.1 (6.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue