Life as a royal family member might appear fascinating for many, but it has its own hardships and emotional burdens for those living that life. Sharing the hardships of being a royal, Prince Harr made a heartbreaking admission about his time in the Royal Family. In his memoir 'spare', Prince Harry said he could "never cross that chasm" and be close with his family members. Prince Harry was even denied hugs and kisses during his childhood, claimed the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as a senior working royals years ago after their tense relation with the senior members of the family. Since his separation, Prince Harry has begun talking about his past experiences in the family and he even made several bombshell claims about the royals in various interviews and in his memoir.

