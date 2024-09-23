Prince Harry was ’furious’ after British Army did THIS; only his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy could calm him down

When Prince Harry was devastated because of THIS thing as Army officer, only one person could calm him down

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Prince Harry has served nearly ten years in the Army. In 2007, nearly ten weeks after his deployment, he was ordered to be removed from Afghanistan.
Prince Harry has served nearly ten years in the Army. In 2007, nearly ten weeks after his deployment, he was ordered to be removed from Afghanistan.

Prince Harry's tenure in the British Military is one of the least talked about phases of his life ever since he married American actress Meghan Markle a few years ago. During his decade-long career in the British military, the Duke of Sussex had served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Prince Harry- Meghan ‘not interested’ in ₹116.9 crore home’s neighbourhood

Being deployed in the war-torn country was not easy, but it didn't take long for the British media to find out about Harry's deployment in Afghanistan. Just ten weeks after Prince Harry was deployed in Afghanistan's Helmand province, a story published overseas leaked confidential information about his deployment in Afghanistan.

The information could have significant repercussions on the Army's operation in Afghanistan. Hence, it was decided to withdraw Prince Harry's deployment in Afghanistan.

“The decision to withdraw Harry from operations was not made lightly and was given careful consideration. At the time of the decision, he was deployed in the field, conducting operations against the Taliban, and we, therefore, had to consider not just the consequences for him personally but those that he was serving alongside,” Mirror quoted Helmand task force commander Brigadier Andrew Mackay as saying.

Also Read | Why King Charles & Prince William project ’interested in peace’ message to Harry

Removal from Afghanistan hardest moment in Harry's life

Terming the withdrawal from Afghanistan during tenure as British Army officer as one of Prince Harry's ‘hardest points in life’, royal expert Duncan Larcombe, said that only one person could calm him down during the situation. According to Mirror, Larcombe believed that only Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy could help him deal with the situation. Another thing which could alleviate the situation was Harry was a place close to his heart, Botswana.

Also Read | Prince William has ’no interest’ in reaching out to Harry, Meghan Markle: Report

“One of the other real lows in Harry’s life was when he was dragged out of Afghanistan because his secret deployment had hit the papers which meant he had to come home. He was absolutely furious. Where did he go? Straight to Botswana with Chelsy Davy. Straight there and spent a couple of weeks there,” Duncan told Yahoo's The Royal Box.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry was ’furious’ after British Army did THIS; only his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy could calm him down

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    458.30
    10:43 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    14.1 (3.17%)

    Tata Steel

    153.35
    10:43 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Indus Towers

    400.65
    10:43 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    12.3 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    169.45
    10:43 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    2.2 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries

    533.05
    10:34 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    34.6 (6.94%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

    1,735.00
    10:34 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    109.6 (6.74%)

    Vodafone Idea

    11.15
    10:34 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    0.67 (6.39%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.50
    10:34 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.9 (6.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.