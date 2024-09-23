When Prince Harry was devastated because of THIS thing as Army officer, only one person could calm him down

Prince Harry's tenure in the British Military is one of the least talked about phases of his life ever since he married American actress Meghan Markle a few years ago. During his decade-long career in the British military, the Duke of Sussex had served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Being deployed in the war-torn country was not easy, but it didn't take long for the British media to find out about Harry's deployment in Afghanistan. Just ten weeks after Prince Harry was deployed in Afghanistan's Helmand province, a story published overseas leaked confidential information about his deployment in Afghanistan.

The information could have significant repercussions on the Army's operation in Afghanistan. Hence, it was decided to withdraw Prince Harry's deployment in Afghanistan.

“The decision to withdraw Harry from operations was not made lightly and was given careful consideration. At the time of the decision, he was deployed in the field, conducting operations against the Taliban, and we, therefore, had to consider not just the consequences for him personally but those that he was serving alongside," Mirror quoted Helmand task force commander Brigadier Andrew Mackay as saying.

Removal from Afghanistan hardest moment in Harry's life Terming the withdrawal from Afghanistan during tenure as British Army officer as one of Prince Harry's ‘hardest points in life’, royal expert Duncan Larcombe, said that only one person could calm him down during the situation. According to Mirror, Larcombe believed that only Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy could help him deal with the situation. Another thing which could alleviate the situation was Harry was a place close to his heart, Botswana.