Before stepping down, tensions rose between the Sussexes and the monarchy after King Charles questioned funding for Meghan Markle's lifestyle. Harry felt unsupported during his proposal.

All was not well between the Sussexes and the monarchy even before they stepped down from their roles as working royals.

Prince Harry was “infuriated" when his father, King Charles allegedly said he could not afford to pay for Meghan Markle's expensive lifestyle in the future, Robert Jobson revealed in his book Our King: Charles III — The Man and the Monarch.

The Duke, 40, in an interview with Jobson recalled the moment he planned to propose to the Suits actress and received a "frosty response" from both his father and brother.

According to the Mirror, Prince William, 42, was quick to ask if Harry was “sure" of the huge decision.

Shortly after Harry discussed his plan with them elder Royals, Jobson claimed that King Charles told him that he was not able to draw in funding for Meghan.

The monarch had reportedly explained that money was already being spent on the likes of Queen Camilla, William, Princess Kate and their young family.

This conversation allegedly left Harry feeling furious with tensions growing until his and Meghan's wedding day just months later on 19 May 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Over time, tensions have been observed between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, which have unfolded in the media and on television.

Since his departure to America, Harry has only returned to his homeland a few times and has been seen in public.

He last visited the UK in August for a private trip to attend a memorial service for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who had passed away earlier that summer.

In June 2022, they made a joint visit to commemorate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving.

Months later, they returned to honor Queen Elizabeth II after her unexpected passing in September.

Since their departure from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, they have not set up a base in the UK, citing security concerns as the reason for their decision. It has been reported that Meghan has promised never to return.